People in Toronto concerned by empty shelves and weird email sent by local grocery store

Members of Toronto's Leslieville community are concerned following empty shelves at a local grocery store and a bizarre email sent out by management.

Rowe Farms is a popular independent grocer currently operating five locations in Toronto and specializing in grass-fed, hormone-free meat, but shoppers at the Leslieville location were surprised and confused to find empty shelves in the store this week.

The shop has been at the centre of discussions in neighbourhood Facebook groups recently after one shopper posted noting that the store was missing a ton of essential products like produce and many shelves were empty on their last visit, looking for answers.

In response, another member of the group shared a bizarre, rambling email they had received from the business responding to the many concerns voiced by fans of the grocery store with regards to their barren inventory.

"Your letters filled with concern and encouragement have not just been received; they've been felt," begins the 12-paragraph email signed off by the Rowe Farms/Harvest to Gather team.

The email then goes on to explain, in no shortage of vocabulary, that the the shop's lacking inventory can be attributed to the company's continued commitment to sustainably and responsibly sourced goods.

In essence, Rowe Farms says that their shelves are empty while they switch out current vendors, brands and suppliers for ones that are more sustainable or, in Rowe Farms terms, holistic.

"The path we're on, marked by holistic decision-making is crucial," it continues, before inviting and welcoming patrons of the business to reach out with feedback.

"As we navigate through this period of transformation, our aim is to realign our family of suppliers with producers who not only share our purpose but also bring a unique offering to the table," Cory Van Groningen, a representative of Rowe Farms, tells blogTO.

"Our mission goes beyond just filling shelves; we're curating a collection of products that represent a journey across Ontario," he goes on to say.

"Exploring our aisles should evoke the experience of a car tour through the province's diverse agricultural landscape, bringing together hundreds of kilometres of local bounty under one roof."

While Van Groningen admits that, yes, the process of curating this grocery-based tour of the province is taking longer than usual, on behalf of Rowe Farms he emphatically thanks the company's shoppers for continuing to support them.

He also acknowledges that the concerns about empty shelves are more than valid.

"Regeneration involves cycles that include periods of disturbance," says Van Groningen. "This has understandably led to moments of uncertainty among our customers. We acknowledge these challenges and are working diligently to restock our shelves."

He did not confirm a specific date of when shoppers can expect to walk into Rowe Farms and find the shop fully stocked again, but according to Van Groningen, the shop looks forward to "welcoming our customers back to fuller shelves and a richer, more diverse product range."

Rowe Farms has locations in Leslieville, The Beaches, Bloor West, Roncesvalles and Danforth, as well as operating an online store.

A full copy of the email is below.

As the year unfolds, I'm drawn back to our pre-Christmas conversation. It's time for a heart-to-heart again, a dialogue that stitches together the many voices of our Rowe Farms family – both spoken and unspoken.

Your letters filled with concern and encouragement have not just been received; they've been felt. They paint a picture of Rowe Farms that goes beyond a store – a community staple, intertwined with your daily lives.

Your unwavering support breathes life not just into our farm but also into the network of local and new suppliers gracing our shelves. This symbiotic relationship is vital to our community's, and our ecosystem's, vibrancy.

In navigating the future of Rowe Farms, we're guided by holistic management. When dealing with complexity, holistic management is the ONLY way to achieve regeneration. This management must consider the environmental, social, and economic impacts of our decisions. It might sometimes lead us down paths that seem unconventional, but rest assured, these choices are made with a deep understanding of their long-term benefits to our community, our land, and our shared future.

Our journey of improvement is marked by purposeful strides in waste reduction and operational efficiency. Some products and partners may naturally phase out as we align more closely with our purpose. Here, your insights are invaluable in helping us identify holistically relevant and resilient alternatives.

Witnessing our shelves in a state of change can be challenging. Joel Salatin, a mentor, echoes our philosophy: "anything worth doing, is worth doing wrong first." This journey, though messy, is a stepping stone to resilience and regenerative outcomes.

With over 1400 products to manage, clarity and communication are key. I'm reaching out to bridge any gaps and ensure you're part of our evolving story. Your understanding and feedback are crucial in this phase.

An example: we're thrilled to bring new dairy options from Summit Station Dairy and M-C Dairy – initiatives born from our commitment to financial and ecological regeneration. Look forward to local artisan flour, Canadian legumes, and craft-made beverages and preserves, alongside the return of some of your favorites, now more sustainably supplied.

John Rowe and I have been discussing innovative approaches to reinvigorate the Rowe Farms purpose. His grass-finished beef, a rare offering, will soon be available, possibly in bundled packages for added value. More details will follow about that. These decisions, though they may seem unusual, are rooted in our holistic decision-making process.

Our vision for Rowe Farms is a shared one – a place that enriches our community today and for generations to come. The path we're on, marked by holistic decision-making, is crucial. Your continued patronage and encouragement, especially as we navigate these transformative times, are invaluable.

I invite your thoughts and feedback. If there's anything you'd like to know or suggest, please reach out. Your input is a vital part of our dialogue and helps guide our holistic management journey.

Thank you for walking this path with us. Together, let's continue to build a resilient, regenerating, and thriving community.