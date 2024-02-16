Bagel store permanently closes Toronto location and locals aren't sad to see it go

A bagel store at Yonge and Eglinton has closed permanently, but the neighbourhood doesn't seem all too beat up about it leaving.

Nu Bugel, a wood-fired bagel shop specializing in Montreal-style bagels, originated in Kensington Market over ten years ago before embarking on an (albeit short lived) expansion to Yonge and Eglinton.

Unfortunately for fans of gummy bagels with teflon-tough shells (can you tell I'm a New York-style bagel girl?) at Yonge and Eg, the bagel shop has recently announced via a sign on their door that they've closed that location, and the response from the community was... lackluster.

In a post in a neighbourhood Facebook group, one community member announced the closure, posting a photo of the notice on the door.

"Where was it? I didn't even know it existed," reads the first comment to roll in. And then another; "Didn't even know they existed! Bagel House has always and will continue to be our go-to in this house."

Responses from the neighbourhood largely ranged from total indifference, to some enthusiastic detractors who called out the bagel shop's poor quality and lack of fresh bagels (they allegedly had their inventory delivered from the Kensington location.)

Unfortunately, it seems as though Nu Bugel's closure at Yonge and Eglinton can likely be traced back to a fatal misstep when deciding on the location of their secondary location.

As one member of the Facebook group points out (and I agree,) "their problem was their lack of research to the area with Bagel House (open 24 hours with a loyal clientele) just half a block away."

It looks like the case of Nu Bugel is death by being a just-okay bagel shop within close proximity to a number of really good bagel shops like, of course, Bagel House, Kettleman's and Kiva's, all nearby.

For those who love Nu Bugel (I know you're out there), not to fear — their Kensington location is still alive and well, baking freshly-made wood fired bagels in their impressive custom built oven seven days a week.