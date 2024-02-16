Nicaraguan breakfast restaurant and cafe opening in Toronto

A new Nicaraguan-inspired breakfast restaurant and cafe is opening in Toronto this month.

With the exception of Bloorcourt's La Bella Managua, Nicaraguan restaurants are something of a rarity in Toronto's diverse culinary landscape, but a new spot is adding one more option on the map.

Nicaroma Cafe, the latest restaurant in the city to offer Nicaraguan-inspired eats and coffee, will be opening in Oakwood Village this month, and locals could not be more excited.

A post went up in an Oakwood Village community Facebook page announcing the business, and the comments were flooded with happy messages from thrilled locals eager to support a new business.

"I am so excited!" writes one person, while another adds that they "love that there is more revitalizing action in our neighbourhood!"

Nicaroma will be the first and only Nicaraguan cafe in Toronto, serving rich Nicaraguan coffee alongside a menu sweet and savoury South American dishes.

While an exact opening date for the cafe has yet to be confirmed, the owners have told blogTO that "fingers crossed" they will be open for business in early March.

Nicaroma Cafe will be located at 357 Oakwood Ave.