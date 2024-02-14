Greek restaurant in Toronto closes and will be replaced by something new

A Toronto Greek restaurant has closed to make way for a new Hakka/Indian fusion restaurant.

Since 2017, Navayo Greek Bistro has been making sure Cliffside Village residents have their fill of authentic Greek cuisine like souvlaki, salads and hummus before shutting their doors for good at the beginning of this month.

Even during its short seven-year lifespan, Navayo quickly became an institution in the neighbourhood, and when news of the closure broke, locals immediately voiced their dissappointment.

"Wow! That's a huge loss to the neighbourhood," comments one community member on a Facebook post announcing the closure, wishing the "best of luck to them in the future."

Others voiced how they'll miss the restaurant's authentic Greek dishes, inspired by the Greek island of Zakynthos, like the moussaka and saganaki.

The restaurant was founded by Peter Xenou, who was born on Zakynthos, near Navagio beach, from which the business' name was deriven, before moving to Canada in 1973 and settling in Toronto in 1984.

The restaurant was something of a passion project for Xenou, who has opened and run a number of other restaurants, like Johnny G's Diner, over the years in the city.

Navayo's former home at 2258 will soon be taken over by a restaurant called Coriander Indian Hakka Cuisine, which will serve a fusion of Indian, Nepali and Hakka cuisine.

While many community members are sad to see Navayo go, others still are thrilled to have a new spot in the neighbourhood to try out.