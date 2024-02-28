Loblaws in Ontario under fire for selling single crab legs for over $50

As Canadian residents continue to feel the pinch of rising food inflation, supermarket chains continue to be put on blast for selling outrageously expensive grocery items.

From $15 for a bottle of maple syrup to $40 for a pack of chicken, it seems like a new grocery item with an exorbitant price tag makes rounds on social media every week.

The latest case involves packs of cooked and frozen King Crab legs that were selling at a Loblaws location in Ottawa.

While it appears as though the packs only come with one leg, two different packs were still priced at a mind-boggling $53.61 and $50.26, leading many to question why the grocery store giant would charge so much.

"You're better off going to Red Lobster and getting a home meal for that price," one person pointed out. Others echoed this sentiment, noting that a family meal deal at the restaurant is just over $100, but comes with three pounds of snow crab plus sides.

"Who in their right mind is going to pay that?" another comment reads.

While many were shocked and confused by the item's price tag, others defended it. "King Crab has always been expensive it's a luxury, not a necessity," one person wrote.

blogTO reached out to Loblaw for comment on the item's pricing, but did not receive a response back in time for this article's publication.

Although it's not an everyday grocery item, plenty of kitchen staples at grocery stores across the province have been selling for outrageous prices, including $9 for a pack of romaine and a standard dinner for $45.

The hefty prices come amid a significant rise in Loblaw's earnings and sales during the fourth quarter of 2023. Just recently, the grocery chain's parent company also announced its plan to open dozens of new stores nationwide and renovate hundreds of other locations.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is set to expand its reach with more than 40 new supermarket locations across Canada. The company did note that the 40+ stores set to open will be "new discount stores," meaning likely No Frills or Valu-Mart rather than Loblaws.