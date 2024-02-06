You can get a monster ravioli containing an entire lobster tail at this Toronto business

A seafood store in Toronto has introduced a Valentine's Day menu that includes one particularly insane dish -- a single gigantic ravioli that contains an entire lobster tail.

While lobster is ubiquitous with romantic dinners, you've never seen lobster like this. Hooked, a Toronto seafood market with four locations in the city just announced their take-home Valentine's Day menu, and they're going big (literally).

The $89 "Hooked at Home for Valentine's Day" menu is a four course meal of three seafood dishes (and, yes, one of them is the ravioli) with dessert.

You and your love (or whoever you love to eat copious amounts of shellfish with) start with Oysters Rockefeller and then move on to Collossal Selva shrimp served with Smoked Anchovy butter before the piece de resistance.

The dinner includes one monstrous ravioli each, stuffed with a potato and celeriac puree and an entire butter poached lobster tail. If you'd rather share, you can live out your Lady and the Tramp dreams, only with a massive ravioli collapsing under its own heft instead of spaghetti.

What could be more romantic?

The dinner wraps up with individual Chocolate Espresso pots de creme to end the night on a sweet note.

If you're prepared to rise to the challenge of this monster, you can order your Valentine's Day meal through Hooked's website now.