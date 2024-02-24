Toronto bakery known for empanadas is now a secret spot for pizza

One of the best spots in Toronto for empanadas has a secret side gig going on: they also make a mean pizza, and it's made using a family recipe spanning back generations.

Gaucho Pie Co. on Geary Avenue is a family-run spot in the city for empanadas paying homage to the owners' Argentinian heritage while incorporating flavours from a slew of different global cuisines, from Korean to Jamaican.

For those in the know, though, they also make some truly incredible pizza, made even better by the fact that it's made using the owners' grandparents' original recipe.

"While our specialties are definitely our empanadas, we love sharing our family recipes and keeping those memories alive," Cecilia, whose parents own Gaucho, tells blogTO.

"My grandparents who came from Argentina opened up a bakery/pizzeria called Pizza Nostra on Bloor Street West," she says, bringing pizza recipes from Argentina to Toronto. "Now at Gaucho we have been doing the same!"

Pizza is available daily at Gaucho, but if you're a regular and still never knew about it, there's a good reason for that.

"We have pizzas everyday, although they do sell out in the mornings and lunch time," Cecilia tells blogTO, so if you want a slice of Abuela and Abuelo's original recipe, you'll have to get in early.

Gaucho is planning to expand their pizza operation while continuing to offer the best empanadas in Toronto, by ramping up production and introducing more Toronto residents to Argentinian style pizza.

"There's something to be said for our style and sharing family recipes with all our wonderful customers," says Cecilia, and I have to agree. If there was any family whose recipes should be shared with the entire city, it's this one.