Ramona Leitao
Posted 5 hours ago
tulip variety toronto

Toronto store that's a source for local goods is permanently closing

Ramona Leitao
Posted 5 hours ago
It's time to say goodbye to a unique convenience store in Toronto that was known for local goods, its hidden flower studio, and its adorable cat, Eddie.

Tulip Variety in Bloorcourt posted on Instagram saying that it will be closing after January.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity and the time I had to try to realize this project/Sesame Street delusion," wrote shop owner Dayna Van Hartan.

The one-stop shop first opened on Geary and Westmoreland North back in January 2021. They were known for selling pantry staples, snacks, and limited food items created by local vendors.

But that's not all. The store offers more than just food, like vintage clothing, vinyl records, and house decor.

Like the store's name suggests, there's also a mini flower grab-and-go service, where you can purchase seasonal flowers and plants.

The owners used to own a separate flower shop, Van Harten and Tossell, prior to creating the variety store, which now houses their flower studio.

Now, with the end of January approaching, the owners have planned some final events in the store, including an "Everything must go" sale on January 17 and 18, a comedy show on the 19th, and an open house on the 21st.

So if you're in the neighbourhood looking for cheese from Toronto fromagerie Jonny's Cheese, fresh flowers, or just want to see how Eddie the cat is doing, you have until the end of the month.

Lead photo by

Tulip Variety
