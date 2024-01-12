A Toronto food stall launched its first merchandise and it's selling fast

A food stall in Toronto that's considered a hidden gem has dropped its first-ever merchandise line and it's selling fast.

Great Fountain Fast Food announced that it's launching limited edition merchandise bundles for purchase. The bundle, which was designed by Franky Lo, features a cute, laidback ricebowl caricature that's walking and smiling.

Priced at $59.87, the order comes with a t-shirt, socks, a hat, stickers and patches to put on your clothing. Shipping is also free.

The food court vendor, which specializes in over 200 Hong Kong recipes, has been a staple at the Dynasty Centre in Scarborough for more than 20 years. It has been a core memory for many customers in the area, earning a reputation of not only serving hearty fast food quickly, but also being a place of nostalgia.

It's no wonder why there's been plenty of demand for Great Fountain to drop merchandise, says Anna Peng, the daughter of the owners Eva Lin and Jack Peng.

Anna runs the food stall's social media accounts that she started five years ago on Instagram and Tik Tok and has often gotten messages and comments about this particular request.

"We grew our community to a point where we felt like it was a maybe a good time to try it," she says. "This is the first time we're actually producing it."

Since the announcement there's been an outpour of support from the community, with more than 100 orders being sold on the first day alone.

"I used to come here all the time with my mom after church when I was a little kid. I'm really happy to see it up and running," writes one Instagram user.



"That's awesome! Keep up the good work," writes another.

The positive reaction has been a pleasant surprise for Anna. For her, launching this merchandise was a way to "refresh the legacy" of such a cherished food business. It's also her way of giving back to her parents, who she says have done everything for her.

At the same time, she knew that changing Great Fountain's legacy could be risky, since a lot of the customers often remember it a certain way. Now though, she's glad that "this has been a welcomed addition."

"[With the] positive start, it gives me this hope that if we do launch another thing in the future it would also go well," she says.