A new beer festival is coming to Toronto but it's not what you'd expect

There's a brand new beer festival coming to Toronto this winter — with one major factor that sets it apart from all the others.

The Only Cafe on Danforth is a neighbourhood hub perhaps best known for their huge selection of beer, and this month, they're capitalizing on that reputation by hosting their inaugural NO-LO Beerfest.

This isn't just any regular beer festival, though. There's a catch: every beer featured in the festival will be either alcohol-free or low-alcohol.

"The Only is all about having a little something for everyone, and we feel you shouldn’t have to compromise on quality, selection, or atmosphere when it comes to choosing NO-LO beers," reads the caption of the cafe's announcement post on Instagram.

If you're giving Dry January a try this year, or simply want to dip your toes into the the world of NO-LO beers, this is the festival for you.

With a selection of taps from local breweries like Bellwoods, Burdock, Collective Arts, and more all brewed between 0.3 per cent and 3 per cent ABV, it's looking like the Only Cafe may just be able to deliver on their mission to bring a quality selection of NO-LO beers to the community.

The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 20. Admission is $15 at the door, and all proceeds will be donated to a local food bank.