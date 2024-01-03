Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto beerfest

A new beer festival is coming to Toronto but it's not what you'd expect

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

There's a brand new beer festival coming to Toronto this winter — with one major factor that sets it apart from all the others.

The Only Cafe on Danforth is a neighbourhood hub perhaps best known for their huge selection of beer, and this month, they're capitalizing on that reputation by hosting their inaugural NO-LO Beerfest.

This isn't just any regular beer festival, though. There's a catch: every beer featured in the festival will be either alcohol-free or low-alcohol.

"The Only is all about having a little something for everyone, and we feel you shouldn’t have to compromise on quality, selection, or atmosphere when it comes to choosing NO-LO beers," reads the caption of the cafe's announcement post on Instagram.

If you're giving Dry January a try this year, or simply want to dip your toes into the the world of NO-LO beers, this is the festival for you.

With a selection of taps from local breweries like Bellwoods, Burdock, Collective Arts, and more all brewed between 0.3 per cent and 3 per cent ABV, it's looking like the Only Cafe may just be able to deliver on their mission to bring a quality selection of NO-LO beers to the community.

The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 20. Admission is $15 at the door, and all proceeds will be donated to a local food bank. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This festival is making the Toronto winter a little sweeter

Here are the new grocery chains Ontario could get to compete with Loblaws

A Toronto bar is offering all-you-can-eat spaghetti to make winter suck less

A new beer festival is coming to Toronto but it's not what you'd expect

French restaurant suddenly closes after 50 years in Toronto

Alcohol and gas among the things that will cost Canadians more money in 2024

Tim Hortons is bringing back its four most popular retro donuts across Canada

The top 25 new cafes in Toronto by neighbourhood