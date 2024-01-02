Tim Hortons is bringing back its four most popular retro donuts across Canada

Whether you're a Boston Cream or Honey Cruller person, most Canadians can agree that Tim Hortons' iconic donuts hit the spot.

After all, the famous chain has been around for a whopping 60 years. This year, to celebrate the big triple 20, Tims is bringing back four retro donuts.

Varieties include the Dutchie, Blueberry Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar Twist, and Walnut Crunch.

Starting January 10, folks across Canada can get these throwback treats, but only for a limited time.

"We're honoured that for nearly six decades, so many Canadians have considered their local Tims a home away from home and have chosen to spend a part of their daily lives with us," said Tim Hortons President Axel Schwan.

"As we get ready to celebrate the official 60th anniversary of Tim Hortons opening its first restaurant on May 17th, 1964, we're planning a number of exciting ways to mark the occasion with our guests throughout the year."

Other anniversary celebrations include new cups, donut and Timbit boxes, and other packaging with a Tims 60th anniversary logo. Those will be rolled out soon, too.

"We're celebrating 60 Years of Keeping it Fresh throughout the year at Tims with a series of experiences for guests that will have a spirit of modern nostalgia – nods to the past but also celebrating the Tims of today and the future," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"We wanted to kick off our 60th anniversary year with a bang and we can't wait to re-introduce Canadians to four retro donuts that were most popular historically among our guests."

Which donut are you most excited to try come January 10?