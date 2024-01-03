This festival is making the Toronto winter a little sweeter

Stackt Market's Sweet City Fest is returning to Toronto this winter just in time to help cure your February blues.

Did your sweet tooth just start tingling? The shipping container shopping centre at Bathurst and Front promises that this year's edition is going to be bigger and better than ever.

The ten-day festival will feature vendor markets, art exhibits, and other activities.

More than 100 celebrated local vendors join the shops in the Stackt Marketplace, and food vendors will offer festival-specific food and drink specials to brighten up the darkest month of the year.

Running through Valentine's Day and Family Day, there will also be special treats, deals, and activities to help you celebrate with the ones you love most — whether that's your boo thang or your fam jam.

While the schedule for programming varies day-to-day and has yet to be released, you can expect days packed with live performances, workshops, and community events.

The festival runs from Feb. 9-19, opening at noon every day, and it's free to attend.