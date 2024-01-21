Toronto restaurant throwing a 3-week long steak festival

Red meat lovers, roll call! A Toronto pub is launching a 3-week-long steak festival celebrating all things beef.

Allen's, a local pub on Danforth, just announced that they'll be bringing back their annual steak festival next month, and it's a great opportunity to sample some of the best beef around.

Running from Feb. 7 to Feb. 26, the restaurant will add a selection of different cuts of steak to their menu that you can pair with their huge selection of international and VQA wines, international and domestic beers, and whiskey.

For those who prefer a lighter option, the restaurant also has an extensive menu including pub classics like Chicken Pot Pie and Fish and Chips, curries, and pizza.

The restaurant has also thrown a summer Lobster Festival in past years, but no word yet on whether it will return.

Reservations for Steakfest 2024 can be made online or by giving the restaurant a call.