Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
steak festival toronto

Toronto restaurant throwing a 3-week long steak festival

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Red meat lovers, roll call! A Toronto pub is launching a 3-week-long steak festival celebrating all things beef.

Allen's, a local pub on Danforth, just announced that they'll be bringing back their annual steak festival next month, and it's a great opportunity to sample some of the best beef around.

Running from Feb. 7 to Feb. 26, the restaurant will add a selection of different cuts of steak to their menu that you can pair with their huge selection of international and VQA wines, international and domestic beers, and whiskey.

For those who prefer a lighter option, the restaurant also has an extensive menu including pub classics like Chicken Pot Pie and Fish and Chips, curries, and pizza.

The restaurant has also thrown a summer Lobster Festival in past years, but no word yet on whether it will return.

Reservations for Steakfest 2024 can be made online or by giving the restaurant a call.

Lead photo by

Allen's
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Legendary burrito joint permanently closes after 18 years in Toronto

This strip of Toronto just might be the city's new coffee capital

Toronto restaurant throwing a 3-week long steak festival

Toronto restaurant known for its Filipino food opening first downtown location

Toronto's X-rated waffle spot has permanently closed

Local Public Eatery opening huge new Toronto location next month

Loblaws bringing back 50 percent off discounts after uproar

Toronto restaurant manager goes viral after heartwarming moment