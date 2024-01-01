The top 25 new cafes in Toronto by neighbourhood

New cafes in Toronto are serving up carefully crafted caffeine to give you the early morning boost you need or a little extra energy to get you over your afternoon slump. From bubble tea to espresso and orange juice, there is no end to the creative concoctions you can try all around the city.

Here are my picks for the top new cafes in Toronto by neighbourhood.

For the Vietnamese coffee fanatics, Cong Ca Phe is the place to go. The first Toronto location of this chain, you can find drinks using traditional Vietnamese flavours and ingredients.

Butter and Blue, while being located in an absolutely photo-worthy space, they also serve up to-die-for snacks and drinks, like the most vibrant Matcha Latte you've ever seen.

Bask in the light of Solkatt Cafe's sunny space while you sip on classic espresso drinks, as well as some more unique concoctions like Orangesso (orange juice and espresso).

If you consider yourself 'not-a-tea-person,' CHICHA San Chen will change your mind. This Michelin-approved quality tea brand hails from Taiwan and will serve you what could possibly be the greatest milk tea of your life.

Cafe Our Hours seeks to provide a space for you to make memories with those you love most. Vending a selection of unique knick-knacks alongside their delectable pastries and coffee drinks, this might just be your new favourite spot.

The tongue-in-cheek F Mondays Coffee serves up coffee drinks to push you through the Monday blues.

A celebration of ancient Chinese tea traditions, Teamendous in the Shops at Don Mills specializes in Pu'er tea, but also offers black tea, Oolong and green tea served hot and cold.

A self-described "Hi-Fi listening bar," 915 Dupont doubles as a Japanese Whiskey and cocktail bar when they're not busy serving espresso-based beverages to their very cool clientelle.

Youthful Vengance sets itself apart by also being a gallery space showcasing the work of local artists. Their drinks are just as creative as the works they display, like the hot chocolate topped with marshmallow, whip cream, chocolate sauce, cocoa powder, and ginger cookie crumble.

Bevy at The Combine is one of two locations for this unique cafe. A place designed for gathering and conversation, Bevy boasts an artful interior design and frequent pop-ups alongside the coffee.

Located in Brookfielf Place, The Brick Room is a cafe encased in bright ochre brick, giving the whole space a cozy, intimate feel. Started by a Boxcar Social veteran, you know the coffee is going to be next level.

Don't let the name fool you, the baristas at Lazy Barista on Queens Quay are anything but. One of the only great cafes in the area, it's the perfect spot for coffee lovers to congregate.

84 Nassau offers classic coffee drinks, but really shines in the pastry department. From croissants to danishes, the only drawback of this new spot is having to choose.

The second location in Toronto for this coffee brand, De Mello at The Well takes up residence in the city's newest and coolest shopping complex. Grab a cup of quality drip coffee to fuel up during a day of shopping.

Nuttea has roots in Taiwan, and serves plant-based drinks using a variety of different nut mylks.

Teako serves more than just bubble tea. With an extensive beverage menu including lemonades and coffee drinks, you can also pick up something to eat, like salads and sandwiches.

If you're looking to save a few dollars in airfare, head to Liu Loqum Atelier for a trip to Turkey without ever leaving the city. They serve Turkish coffee and treats in their intimate space.

Aside from their commitment to serving great coffee, Haven Brews also fosters and supports their community through hosting regular events like film screenings and art shows.

Good Company is a cafe, barber shop and snack bar all rolled into one. True to the name, head to this cafe for great conversation and an even better playlist.

Cuptrio serves classic coffees and Instagrammable latte art from their Howard Park space.

More than just a coffee shop, Mitfar is also a gallery and boutique that serves delicious dishes like dressed-up Avocado Toast alongside their Ethica Coffee Roasters coffee drinks.

Find a cozy new favourite at City Cottage Market. A comforting space that also sells snacks, bottles and homegoods, you can check off your grocery list while sipping a delightful cup of coffee.

Bring your own cup to revel in the goodness that is Patco Cafe. No worries if you don't, though, because they also sell their coffee drinks bottled so you can save them for later.

Originating in Calgary, Lil E Coffee Cafe is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent two-thirds of adults with developmental disabilities from building the long and fruitful careers they deserve.