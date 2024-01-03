Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
all you can eat spaghetti bar mordecai

A Toronto bar is offering all-you-can-eat spaghetti to make winter suck less

A Toronto bar and restaurant will be offering all-you-can-eat spaghetti this winter, so grab your stretchiest pants and prepare to carboload.

Like it or hate it, winter is long, dark and, quite often, miserable. That's why Bar Mordecai on Dundas West decided that every Tuesday night in January and February they'll be offering all-you-can-eat-spaghetti.

"Winter is a slog and we all need some little treats to get through it," reads an Instagram post from the restaurant announcing AYCE spaghetti nights.

The bar, whose cozy design is inspired by hotel lobbies, is best known for their elevated Mexican-inspired dishes and tapas, so unlimited spaghetti, while not entirely in line with the restaurant's themeing, will be a welcome addition to Mordecai's offerings for patrons wanting a heavier meal.

At a comfortable-for-Toronto price of $22.95 per person for traditional sugo spaghetti or $17.95 for vegetarian-style, you'll be able to get your fill of as much spaghetti and salad your stomach can tolerate.

In addition to the bottomless spaghetti, the bar will also offer Tuesday night drink specials, like $7 house wine and $10 spritzes to wash down the pasta.

The bar also has a basement with private karaoke rooms, so you can sing your heart out after fueling up on a metric ton of pasta.

In the words of Bar Mordecai, "[t]he pasta-bilities are endless."

Bar Mordecai
