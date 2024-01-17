Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 41 minutes ago
mexican sushi toronto

Toronto now has an AYCE Mexican sushi buffet for under $20

Phoebe Knight
Posted 41 minutes ago
"All-you-can-eat Mexican sushi buffet" may be a mouthful, but it's nothing compared to the mouthful of delicious food you'll get when you actually attend this new buffet being hosted by a local restaurant.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 24, both Toronto locations of Sinaloa Factory — a truly unique restaurant that creates Mexican-inspired sushi — will be offering all-you-can-eat deals for just $18.95.

The restaurant also has a location in Woodbridge, which will be offering the Wednesday AYCE Mexican sushi deal as well.

This isn't the first time the Mexican restaurant has given major deals to their customers. They also have an AYCE Mexican breakfast buffet every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $20.

If Mexican-inspired sushi isn't your speed, the restaurant also offers traditional Mexican fare like tacos and quesadillas, aguachile, and ceviche that isn't included in the AYCE offer.

Sinaloa Factory has locations on Danforth Ave. and in Kensington Market.

