Toronto bakery is making donuts around the clock to keep up with holiday demand

A Jewish bakery in Toronto that's known for its pastries is whipping up a large number of donuts for the holidays.

My Zaidy's Bakery in Thornhill has been making hundreds of sufganiyot, a jelly donut that's traditionally eaten during Hanukkah, to sell to customers for eight days only.

According to the staff it's an annual tradition where the family-owned bakery ask customers, who they say have become friends since opening 40 years ago, what types of sufganiyot flavours they would like to purchase during this period in December.

It's a year-long process of deliberating what flavours to create, how the team will create them and actually crafting the sufganiyot themselves.

"We take this very seriously," says Leora Atia, co-owner of the bakery. "It's a community project with everyone involved."

This year there are mutilple flavours of sufganiyot to choose from, with pina colada, birthday cake, gingerbread, and boston cream with sprinkles available, along with others.

Each sufganiyot is distinguishable, thanks to its distinct decorations. The key lime sufganiyot, for instance, is topped with a lime green icing, a chocolate topping and a slice of lime.

There's always a mystery flavour introduced each of the eight days "to keep it interesting," Atia says. The first mystery flavour that was announced on day one of the sufganiyot showcase was chocolate truffle.

"If everyone loves the flavour we'll keep it throughout the eight days," Atia says.

It might be a busy time where the staff fully transform into a sufganiyot haven, but for the staff, it's worth it, especially when they see customers from all over Canada travel to purchase their specialty treats.

"It's a lot of fun seeing everyone's happy faces walk into the bakery and being in awe of all the donuts," Atia says.

My Zaidy's Bakery is currently on day two of its sufganiyot showcase, with six more days to go.