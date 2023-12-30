The top 5 new restaurants on King West

New restaurants on King West range from a bar serving up American eats to a Thai spot offering traditional dishes. One thing is for certain, though: you're about to find your new favourite restaurant on this list.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants on King West.

This classic dive bar is quickly gaining popularity across the city for its retro aesthetic, classic eats done absolutely right, like pizza, pasta and weekend brunch.

Offering traditional Thai dishes and a selection of more contemporary options, this spot's physical space is as captivating as its menu is delicious. Be sure to try out their cocktails.

From the team behind Enoteca Sociale, this new Italian steakhouse will be your new favourite. From creamy Cacio e Pepe to exemplary steaks, you'll be needing to unbutton your jeans (in a good way) after dining here.

This new Oliver & Bonacini restaurant serves classic cocktails and bar bites high above the city from the eigth floor of The Well.

After closing in early 2023, this restaurant is back under new ownership and better than ever. The menu has shifted away from traditional pub fare to a French bistro-inspired seasonal selection.