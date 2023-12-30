Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 12 hours ago
new restaurants king west toronto

The top 5 new restaurants on King West

New restaurants on King West range from a bar serving up American eats to a Thai spot offering traditional dishes. One thing is for certain, though: you're about to find your new favourite restaurant on this list.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants on King West.

Cherry's High Dive

This classic dive bar is quickly gaining popularity across the city for its retro aesthetic, classic eats done absolutely right, like pizza, pasta and weekend brunch.

Wang Lang

Offering traditional Thai dishes and a selection of more contemporary options, this spot's physical space is as captivating as its menu is delicious. Be sure to try out their cocktails.

Ristorante Sociale

From the team behind Enoteca Sociale, this new Italian steakhouse will be your new favourite. From creamy Cacio e Pepe to exemplary steaks, you'll be needing to unbutton your jeans (in a good way) after dining here.

Aera

This new Oliver & Bonacini restaurant serves classic cocktails and bar bites high above the city from the eigth floor of The Well.

The Old York Tavern

After closing in early 2023, this restaurant is back under new ownership and better than ever. The menu has shifted away from traditional pub fare to a French bistro-inspired seasonal selection.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
