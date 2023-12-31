The top 5 new restaurants in East York and Scarborough

New restaurants in Scarborough and East York are tasty enough to pull even the most devoted homebodies off the couch and over to this east end neighbourhood. For lovers of Egyptian food, pho, Chinese-style seafood and more, Scarborough should be the next stop on your Toronto food journey.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in East York and Scarborough.

This Lawrence East spot is serving up halal Indian, Saudi Arabian and Hakka-style dishes. With an absolutely huge menu, you might get a little lost trying to choose what to order, but on the bright side, there are no bad choices.

Why have one big burger when you could have multiple tiny ones? At this spot on Ellesmere Road, that's exactly what you can do. With options like cheeseburger, chicken, and gyro sliders all served with waffle fries, this restaurant serves sliders with a smile.

With a menu that ranges from Egyptian hawashi to a typical American-style smash burger, Suma's is a great spot for adventurous eaters looking to try new cuisine as well as those who prefer to stick to basics

With a focus on local and sustainable ingredients, this Chinese-inspired restaurant offers a range of seafood and meat-based dishes from softshell crab and grilled octopus to dry-aged Japanese A5 wagyu beef.

East-end pho lovers rejoice! The latest location of this Vietnamese favourite now with five locations in the GTA has landed in Scarborough, and it still gives you the massive servings, complete with all the fixings you'd come to expect from the chain.