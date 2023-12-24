Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
The top 5 new Chinese restaurants in Toronto

New Chinese restaurants put innovative spins on one of the city's favourite regional cuisines. Whether you're in the mood for Dim Sum, rice noodle soup or General Tso's Chicken, these buzzworthy spots have got you covered.

Here are my picks for the top new Chinese restaurants in Toronto.

Zao Men Kan

Step into this colourful, funky braised meat barbecue spot in North York and prepare to delight your senses. Choose from a huge selection of flavourful skewers, whole squid, among other Chinese dishes, and let the good vibes roll.

DuDu Fish House

You can build your own bowl of Sichuan goodness at this restaurant located in Skycity Shopping Centre. Choose your soup base (with a range of spice levels) and add meats and vegetables, or opt for a non-soup based dish.

So Famous

This Annex restaurant offers self-described "tremendous Chinese takeout," and I would venture to agree with them. With a slew of noodle-based favourites like Chow Mein as well as meat-based classics like General Tso Chicken, they serve up the Chinese Takeout staples you know and love.

GunGun Rice Noodle

Started by a real-life couple and inspired by flavours and techniques from all over China, this restaurant offers a multitude of traditional- and innovative rice noodle soups (including a spicy pickle soup) in a fresh, bright space.

Pearl Yorkville

While this Chinese Dim Sum restaurant is perhaps best known for their Harbourfront location, their new location near Yonge and Bloor brings all the elegance, choice and, of course, flavour, you'd expect from Pearl.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Zao Men Kan
