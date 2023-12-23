The top 17 new brunch in Toronto by neighbourhood

New brunch restaurants in Toronto are giving people even more reasons to enjoy a late morning or early afternoon meal. Whether they're reinventing the wheel or sticking to the classics, each restaurant has perfectly executed their comfort dishes with creativity and heart.

Here's a roundup of new brunch spots in Toronto by neighbourhood.

After closing down in Parkdale due to a 3-alarm fire in 2019, Chantecler is back — but in a different neighbourhood. The zero-waste restaurant uses French techniques to create comfort food. You can get its the classic steak tartare with chives and conestoga egg, braised shortrib, and Chantecler chicken.

Solkatt Cafe is a coffee shop that knows how to make typical brunch food exciting, like an eggs benedict's Hollandaise made with dashi and an avocado toast that owner Dmitry Khutoretskiy confidently calls "the prettiest avocado toast in the city."

The founder of Janchenko Bakery recently opened Marusya's Kitchen, which focuses on eastern European comfort food. Some notable items include the cabbage rolls, kutia, and silodka with house-pickled onions.

Would you like a sofa to go with your sandwich? Cafe Elte is an Italian restaurant that's located in a furniture store of the same name. You can try some brunch hits like the panelle sandwich, plus toothsome pasta dishes.

Besides the wine, Ladybug Wine Bar also serves up a magnificent brunch. The pomegranate and feta tartine, for instance, is stunning, with its fluffy bread, creamy whipped feta, pomegranate seeds, and mint.

Cafe Blublu really shines with its pastries. The bread pudding in particular is spectacular with its buttery flavour, croissant-like texture, and caramel cream topping.

Originally a Montreal chain, Pigeon Cafe has tons to choose from for brunch, with the croissant French toast that's fried and paired with mascarpone and vodka berries and the shakshukas that are served with challah, halloumi and labneh.

If you're craving something luxurious that's also conveniently located downtown, then head to Black + Blue. This steakhouse that first opened in Vancouver has some premium rib eyes, wagyu, and not to mention gigantic seafood towers.

With new owners behind the Farmhouse Tavern, the farm-to-table restaurant is back. It's known for offering some of the city's best Eggs Benedict, and there are also other hearty options like the buttermilk pancakes and hashbrowns.

Like its name suggests, Cherry's High Dive ticks off all the dive bar characteristics: it's dimly lit, effortlessly cool, and serves classic bar food. While you can get pizzas and wings during regular hours, they also serve up the perfect brunch for your hangover on Saturdays and Sundays.

Industry Snack Bar has a lot of the classic brunch menu items, including brisket and eggs, chicken and waffles, and grilled cheese. They also have plenty of sweeter options, like the churro waffle and the blackberry bourbon pancakes.

Liberty Soho does the most with its variety in brunch dishes. Whether you want a small dish like the yogurt berry bowl or something larger and savoury like the pork belly breakfast sandwich, you'll have a great brunch experience all the same.

Nord Lyon recently opened up its brunch buffet service on weekends and has lots to offer, with halal meat selections, croissants, a make-your-own omelette bar, and in-house pastries.

The owners behind J's Steak Frites created Miss Aida, and it's become a brunch staple in this west side neighbourhood. The restaurant focuses on Levantine shareables, like falafel, lamb, and beef kafta and deep-fried cauliflower.

Barkat knows how to throw down an Indian brunch, with its chole bhatura, chana masala, and kheema pav. They also make a mean French toast that has cardamom in it.

Butter Baker Market Café recently opened a cafe portion to its market. While the cafe focuses on serving all types of waffles (like the Earl Grey, Vietnamese Coffee, and Peach Matcha), there are also savoury options, like the salmon croissant, spring salad, and grilled chorizo benedict.

Popular New York chain Sadelle's opened its first Canadian location in Toronto, so naturally, it's gotten a lot of hype. There are some Toronto-only sandwiches available like the bacon-on-challah Poppy.