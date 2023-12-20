The 10 hottest new restaurants in Toronto right now

The hottest new restaurants in Toronto right now include a pizza joint, a recent award winner for best in Canada and one that used to be the owner's parents' backyard. These are places where people are either waiting in line or booking way in advance to eat at.

From the owners of Mira Mira Diner, this new restaurant brought back life into a Corktown building that was abandoned for many years. Some notable dishes at this place include the panisse with daikon radish and black bean chili and the tagliatelle with beurre blanc.

Michelin-starred chef Masaki Saito serves an edomae style omakase menu at this new Japanese restaurant in Yorkville. While the menu is known for its various nigiri, the dishes change, depending on the season.

This Wellington and Portland restaurant recently opened and has been getting a lot of buzz. True to the definition of a dive bar, this retro-looking spot serves plenty of casual eats, like curly fries, pizza, hamburgers and banana splits.

This West Queen West restaurant only opened in late October and is already fully booked nearly every day of the week. The owners and chefs behind La Palma are bringing timeless Italian meals to this cozy, sophisticated establishment.

Like the name suggests, this Michelin-recommended restaurant on Mount Pleasant Road excels at Kappo cuisine. Chef and owner Takeshi Sato connects directly with diners as he prepares their multi-course meals. Be prepared to book in advance as seats are limited to eight people at a time.

What started out as a popular pandemic pop-up is now a brick and mortar space near Oakwood and St. Clair. The Italian restaurant is known for its giant, hearty lasagnas, which apparently weigh up to one pound. It's no wonder why the 26-seater space is always full.

Despite being hidden in a Victorian town home, this plant-based cocktail and snack bar has been getting a lot of hype, with its fully booked reservations almost every day. There's also a limited capacity, with the establishment having room for 18 people sitting and 25 people standing.

This New York franchise had hundreds of people lining up when it first opened its Canadian location in Toronto. The counter-service spot is known for its signature pizzas, like The Spicy Spring and The Naughty Pie.

If you're looking to book a spot for dinner at this steakhouse and sushi spot, make sure to do it in advance. Located at The Well, this restaurant has lavish dinner items, like its A8-9 wagyu, prime rib eye and Hamachi Sashimi. Being on the 38th floor you also get a dazzling view of downtown Toronto as you dine.

Located in Little Italy, this brick and mortar space originally started out as a passion project that operated out of Aki Erenberg and Ricky Barrientos' backyard in 2021. The sandwich shop keeps its menu to a minimum, with only two items featured: the Original Steak Sandwich, and the roast Pork Sandwich.