Italian restaurant in Toronto has closed and this is what's replacing it

Ficoa, a new Toronto restaurant from the folks behind ALMA+GIL, is moving into the building where Il Covo used to be.

Located at College and Clinton, Ficoa took over the location after Il Covo closed back in September 2023.

The restaurant is a new concept created by Gerry Quintero, owner of the brunch cafe and grocery store ALMA+GIL. According to Quintero, they're set to have their soft opening in January 2024.

"It will be an experience that I don't think anyone is doing in the city yet," he says.

Ficoa will offer a blend of cuisines, which Quintero likes to call "eclectic and new Canadian." The dishes will consist of Latin eats that he grew up with, as well as other menu items with worldly techniques that he learned during his 15 years in the food service industry.

"Toronto is a such a multicultural city that I think it's important to highlight the ingredients in the best ways possible," says Quintero, who's cooked at restaurants like Yours Truly, Linda Modern Thai, Rosalinda and El Caballito Tequila Bar.

Instead of offering à la carte, Ficoa will have tasting menu that will change throughout the season. Since it's a fine dining experience, you can expect the price tag to match: the tasting menu is tentatively set at $250.

The quick-paced meal will offer a choice of meat, seafood, and vegetables with plenty of sides, similar to Korean restaurants that include banchan (side dishes) with mains. Extensive, wine, cocktail, beer, and nonalcoholic pairings are also in the works.

There will also be a membership program — a feature that's not common in Toronto restaurants but can be found more in the United States, particularly in Los Angeles and other parts of California. The membership will also give people access to members-only events, like wine and beer tastings.

"[It's] a very personalized service towards our customers and regulars," he says.

It was a timely coincidence for Quintero to get the former Il Covo space, he says. At the time, his lease at ALMA + GIL was almost up, and an investor let him know about Il Covo closing down. After checking out the space, he knew it would be perfect for a dinner restaurant.

Now, with 2024 almost near, Quintero is excited to open his new restaurant in the neighbourhood.

"It's a great area. It's always been busy for restaurants," he says. "I love the vibe."