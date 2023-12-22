10 extravagant meals you can eat in Toronto during the holidays

If there's ever an excuse to treat you and those around you to a fancy meal in Toronto, the holidays are it. The best part is that there are plenty of new restaurants that opened up all around the city this year that serve splurge-worthy meals for a special night out.

Here are some extravagant meals you can eat in Toronto during the holidays.

Unlike its above ground location, this West Queen West underground spot is very mysterious, including its five-course tasting menu that's set at $150.00. The menu is seasonal, and is available from Wednesdays to Saturdays.

This Corso Italia restaurant is majestic in not only its appearance but its food. The new Thai spot is already on Michelin's radar and serves a lavish eight-course tasting menu that starts at $135.00.

Just a few-minutes walk from King Station, this new fine dining restaurant has a seven-course tasting menu priced at $220.00. French dishes like foie gras, Nova Scotia lobster with confit potato, Ontario lamb with artichoke confit and Valrhona chocolate are available to try.

This swanky restaurant at King and Portland offers giant seafood towers ranging between $195.00 and $295.00. There's also other shareable items like the grilled lobster, za'atar roasted chicken and wagyu and veal bolognese.

This Michelin-recognized restaurant opened a new location in the Financial District earlier this year. You can try lavish dinner features like the truffle chitarine, tuna tartare and veal shnitzel.

This fine-dining restaurant at College and Bathurst is run by Michelin chef Daniele Corona and offers a mix of contemporary Italian and Asian dishes. There's a signature tasting menu priced at $225.00 that features dishes like black cod that's steamed and deglazed with miso and wagyu that's paired with shishito peppers.

Located at The Well, this new restaurant by Oliver & Bonacini serves grand cocktails and has a wide range of luxurious dishes. You can try classic menu items like caviar ($165.00), hamachi crudo ($37.00) and rib eye ($135 for 16 0z and $175 for 24 0z).

La Palma's sister restaurant on West Queen West has high-end Italian meals that bring a certain nostalgia. Expect dishes like the chicken saltimboca and the lobster fra diavola at this cozy establishment.

This modern Indian restaurant that's located on the edge of the Financial District has both a vegetarian and non-vegetarian tasting menu ($90.00 and $110.00, respectively). There's a variety of dishes, like the Lahori paneer tikka, eggplant toast, spicy prawn ghee roast and a Goan slider that's made with chorizo gelatine and dry aged ground beef.

Curated by two-star Michelin chef Masaki Saito, this Yorkville restaurant offers a seasonal omakase menu priced at $98.00. There's plenty to eat, like the toro nigiri, torotaku, and ichigo daifuku.