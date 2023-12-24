Ah, Christmas cookies. Arguably the world's favourite holiday treat, not counting mulled wine and eggnog.

But really, there's no denying that some varieties are far superior to others. If you think differently, then you are lying to yourself.

Here are all the popular Christmas cookies ranked from worst to best.

10. Danish Butter Cookies

Nostalgia at its finest! These basic cookies made from butter, flour, and sugar arrive in a classic blue tin.

Many of us have likely been offered one of these morsels by our grandmothers at one point in time. There's nothing wrong with these, but they aren't homemade, so while these are both classic and popular, they can't truly compare with the rest of the list.

9. Viennese Crescent Cookies

Flaky, buttery, and delicious. We love us some Viennese Crescent Cookies.

We can also confirm these cookies become tastier when half dipped in dark chocolate. While we are fans of this Christmas classic, they are not a show-stopping cookie by any means. This half-moon-shaped creation is exactly that: half, meaning we need to eat at least four to feel fully satisfied. Let's get the most out of these precious holiday calories, people.

8. Linzer Cookies

Not unlike its cousin, the jelly-filled donut, Linzer Cookies are one of those things you either like or don't.

Made with almond-based dough with preserves in the centre, this cookie can be the perfect combo of chewy, crunchy, fruity goodness when done right. When done wrong or perhaps eaten stale, they can truly leave a lasting memory of sweet, sweet horror.

7. Rum Balls

A very grown-up Christmas treat. If you're eating these, you've made it to adulthood, baby! If you don't love rum, there's a big chance you won't like these. If you do, then these are little balls of bliss.

You won't get a buzz of the alcohol inside these treats, but a glorious sugar high can definitely occur when you indulge in more than a few rum balls (but so can a massive stomach ache, you've been warned).

6. Peanut Butter Blossoms

If you don't try to separate the chocolate from the base, are you even a Peanut Butter Blossom stan?

These morsels take the much-loved flavour combo from Reese's Cups and elevate it to be a servable, decadent holiday treat. We see this offering as a two-in-one (chocolate and cookie), which leaves it relatively high on our list of popular Christmas cookies ranked from worst to best.

5. Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Try resisting these if you're a chocolate lover. We dare you.

These are not only seasonal but also flippin' delicious. They look like delightful dark chocolate cookies that got caught in a snowstorm — can you think of anything more adorable?

4. Sugar Cookies

A classic you just can't knock if they are done right. Sugar cookies and Christmas just go together.

Whether the sugar cookie icing job is a 10/10 or something from a nightmare (shoutout for attempting, home bakers), these are fun to make and eat and truly scream "Christmas spirit."

3. Pillsbury Ready-To-Bake Cookies

Haters get at us, but you can't beat Pillsbury's ready-to-bake seasonal cookies once a year.

Something about that green and red food colouring just drives us nuts (in a good way). The thing about these guys is you always have the option to pop a pre-cut cookie or two into your gob before baking, satisfying that raw cookie dough craving a lot of us have year-round. The fact that these require very little cleanup is also extremely appealing.

2. Short Bread Cookies

Fact: it is not truly a Christmas holiday without shortbread cookies.

Whether they are OG shortbread cookies dipped in chocolate or covered in crushed candy cane, shortbread cookies hit the spot almost all of the time thanks to their melt-in-your-mouth composition. These are huge crowd-pleasers and also super easy to make. We love an unproblematic cookie.

1. Gingerbread Cookies

The Beyonce of Christmas cookies — you can't change our mind.

No one can deny the almost always adorable and delectable gingerbread man cookie. There's only one time of year when gingerbread cookies line the shelves and counters of our bakeries and homes, and that is Christmas. This is why this iconic cookie is number one and will always be number one.