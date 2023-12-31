10 bars that closed in Toronto this year

Bars that closed in Toronto this past year ranged from friendly neighbourhood breweries to iconic night clubs and everything in between.

While the silver lining is that every business closed is an opportunity for a new one to open, these bars that closed in Toronto this year will certainly be missed.

Here's some notable bar closures from 2023.

You could frequently trace the sound of live music in Kensington Market back to the huge, casual patio of this bar. Luckily, the owners still have a live music venue, Tapestry, also in Kensington.

This Dundas West and Kensington Market locations of this bar lived up to its name: a casual spot for craft beer, sandwiches, and the occasional comedy show. It had relocated to the larger Kensington location just months before owners abruptly closed it down.

This King West nightclub frequently found itself embroiled in controversy: from hosting unsanctioned parties amid the pandemic and being publicly adored by Chair Girl, its reign of terror is officially over.

After 12 years in business, this Entertainment District nightclub that catered to the city's house music and EDM scenes closed, and was replaced by Paradise Grotto, a tropical themed bar.

This Queen West nightclub and bar was specifically designed to appeal to women for the ultimate GNO. It's selfie-worthy infinity mirror room and fruity, cute cocktails will cetrainly be missed.

This King West nightclub caused quite the stir throughout its short lifetime in the city. Located in the bottom of a condo building, it was the subject of extensive noise complaints from tenants, ultimately leading to its closure.

This West Queen West bar gained noteriety across the city for their small-batch homemade bar bites and large menu of traditional cocktails, beer and shots. Since its closure this year, it has been replaced by Boogie, another cocktail bar.

This Bloorcourt bar was founded in an attempt to bring a go-to watering hole to a neighbourhood that needed it. Not to worry, though, the space has been taken over by Overpressure Club, an equally great bar.

For many, the biggest draw to this West Queen West spot was the fried chicken served with Wonderbread (no, that's not a joke,) but the bar was also known for their delicious cocktails and fun vibes before they closed for good on New Year's Day.

After 16 years serving the King West neighbourhood, locals were shocked to hear that this bar and it's brother restaurant, Marben, would be closing. The reason for the closure? The former owner said it simply was just time.