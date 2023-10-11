Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Pret a Manager opening first stand-alone restaurant in Toronto next year

Grab-and-go sandwich and coffee shop chain, Pret a Manger, is gearing up to open its first stand-alone restaurant in Toronto. 

The British sandwich shop franchise was founded in the 1980s, and aside from its sandwiches, is known for its cold wraps, salads, hot breakfast, coffee, and bakery items.

Following immense success in the U.K., the chain has branched out to operate dozens of locations across the world in the U.S., Hong Kong, France, Germany, and now, Canada. 

While the Pret brand has been introduced within A&W restaurants in Canada since 2022 as part of a two-year program, pilot locations have been the target of one-star reviews given their small selection and dissimilarities to Pret a Mangers in the U.K. 

However, all of that is hopefully set to change with the introduction of the chain's first stand-alone restaurant in Toronto at 90 Adelaide St. W., a location that is especially befitting considering it formerly served as a home to a Tim Hortons. 

While the shop's signage has already been propped up at the corner of Adelaide and Sheppard in the Financial District, the restaurant isn't slated to open until winter 2024.

