Agnes Ryoo
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
strange love toronto

Cafe that once had multiple locations in Toronto has now closed them all

Popular coffee shop Strange Love on Spadina Ave. has closed its doors. The closure comes as a shock to both regulars from neighbouring office buildings and its own employees. 

A former employee who spoke with blogTO says they found themselves locked out of the cafe in mid-June and unable to reach owner Chris Nguyen.

The former employee also claims Nguyen has failed to pay both the staff and several invoices to suppliers across the city.

Known past suppliers to the shop include Pilot CoffeeDe Mello, Hatch, and Sealtest Dairy. When blogTO asked some of the suppliers about their interactions with Strange Love they were hesitant to comment publicly. 

"They owe a lot of paychecks. I'm missing at least two wages and tip outs," the former employee claimed to blogTO.

Former employees have also filed a case with the Ontario Labour Board.

Known for their mood-enhancing mushroom coffees and serving seasonal lattes in pumpkins, the company grew to have three locations across the city, as well as a full adaptogen supplement line

It should be noted that the closure is timed with the approval of a re-zoning application for the address to make way for a City park and mixed-use building. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
