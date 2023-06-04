Eat & Drink
Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ribfest toronto

Toronto is getting a huge ribfest next month

Toronto's ribfest is back in the Beaches this summer.

From June 16-18, head over to Woodbine Park near Queen and Coxwell for some saucy ribs at the annual Northern Heat ribfest that will also features live music all day.

Each day of the event will have a different genre of music playing.

With ribs and some beer to wash them down, you'll also find sweet treats like ice cream and baked goods by a variety of vendors at the festival.

Entry to the event is free. You can bring along a furry companion since the rib fest is also pet friendly. 

Admission hours
  • Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Saturday: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on the schedule, performances and food vendors, visit the official website

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
