The 5 most-anticipated new Toronto restaurant openings this summer

New restaurants are opening in Toronto this summer, and there are tons of options for every budget.

Here is a round-up of some of the most anticipated new restaurants coming to Toronto this summer.

Tequila bars seem to be a Toronto staple, and in just two weeks, the Annex is slated to get its very own tequila bar. In addition to a vast selection of tequila and mezcal cocktails, you'll be able to indulge in shareable tapas.

This steak and sushi house, brought to you by the team behind CIBO and Don Alfonso 1890, is planning to open later this summer. It'll be the first upscale dining option making to make an appearance at Union Station.

This internationally-renowned chain will make its Toronto debut in the Church-Wellesley village, and to kick off their July 2 opening, they'll be giving out free yuzu lemonades to the first 100 customers.

You can eat and learn to cook at this soon-to-be-opened food hall near Scotiabank Arena. It'll feature diverse local cuisine and interactive culinary programming year round.

This French-American bistro and cocktail bar is coming to West Queen West this summer. Brought to you by the same folks that gave us Bar Poet, head over to the Great Hall to treat your tastebuds.