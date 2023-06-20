Ketchup-flavoured cotton candy coming to Toronto and people are grossed out

Not even a full year since Toronto lined up for bizarre condiment-flavoured ice cream at the CNE, locals are gearing up (or mentally preparing themselves) to get a taste of the latest sweet and savoury treat: ketchup-flavoured cotton candy?

In the newest edition of desserts that literally nobody asked for, French's is stepping outside of their hot-dog-topping comfort zone and into the world of cotton candy.

The condiment brand has partnered with Canadian confectionary company, Treats for Us, on a flavour incorporating real ketchup for some inexplicable reason, and you can try the perplexing creation for yourself when it arrives in Toronto next week.

French's will be handing out free samples (because could you imagine paying for ketchup-flavoured cotton candy?) of the new offering across the country on June 27 and 28, including right here in Toronto.

A sweet summertime treat just for you! NEW Limited Edition French’s Ketchup Cotton Candy!



Would you give it a try? #Frenchsketchup​​



Available in Canada only. Learn more:​ https://t.co/4C3VQAoUIw pic.twitter.com/epFOKlB6JM — French's (@Frenchs) June 20, 2023

It's pretty clear what the folks at French's are up to here, doubling down on the shock value and ensuing free promotional of turning ketchup and mustard into a frozen dessert that confounded the masses with their French's Ketchup Ice Pop promotion in 2022.

Why Canada?!? — Scott Major (@scottm76) June 20, 2023

But that hasn't stopped the public from reacting with sheer horror at the new sugary (and I'm guessing kind of vinegary) offering.

One Twitter user even suggested that it's because of these kinds of shenanigans that our civilization remains uncontacted by extraterrestrial species.

This is why aliens won't talk to us — MrFKNS (@FKNSickOfMS) June 20, 2023

Quote tweets are similarly concerned about the research and development team over at French's. One user tweeted, "Please seek help," while another simply quote tweeted the announcement with a vomiting emoji.

But there are other users who, for whatever personal reasons, seem super stoked to put this questionable substance in their face holes. One user responded, "Sure; I love ketchup," while another person who I am genuinely worried about, replied, "This is very great."

You can dare to try the ketchup cotton candy for yourself in Toronto next Tuesday, June 27, at Maple Leaf Square, in front of the spotlight statue, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For those outside of the city, it will also be available on Wednesday, June 28 in Leamington's Seacliffe Park, east of the outdoor volleyball courts, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.