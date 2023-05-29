Toronto restaurant known for its samosas is permanently closed

A restaurant in Toronto known for its samosas and accompanying dipping sauces has permanently closed.

Simply Samosas, located at 969 Queen Street East, shut its doors after less than two years of serving up the piping-hot treats in the heart of Leslieville.

The restaurant offered packs of samosas in a variety of flavours, such as beef, tandoori chicken, vegetable, potato and cheddar, and lamb, with sauces like coriander yogurt, mango chutney and tamarind.

The restaurant's menu options have officially been scrapped from food delivery services like Uber Eats, and while its tasty pastries haven't been available for some time, it looks like the business has just officially closed.

The large corner retail space where the business once called home was recently put up for lease for $5,000 a month. The listing highlights the location's 10-foot ceilings, 1,000 square feet of retail space, two-piece guest washroom, and signage opportunity.

While its stay in Toronto was short and sweet, you still have a plethora of options to choose from across the city when it comes to indulging in the savoury treat.