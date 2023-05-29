Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
bistro on avenue toronto

Toronto wing joint taking fire for supporting controversial mayoral candidate

As Toronto’s mayoral by-election quickly approaches, many continue to stand divided on which hopeful candidate can best address the city's transit, housing, and public safety issues. 

Local restaurants are also joining in on the debate, and one beloved chicken wing joint was recently slammed with backlash after hosting a polarizing candidate

Bistro on Avenue is located at 1988 Avenue Rd (as its name suggests) and is a neighbourhood staple for dry-rub and saucy wings, party platters, and specialty sandwiches. 

The business first opened up back in 1984 thanks to restaurateur Louis Nemes, who also founded chicken wing joint Chick 'N Deli, and St. Louis Bar and Grill at 2050 Yonge St.

Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, the restaurant uploaded a picture on Twitter which showed Nemes posing alongside Mark Saunders, who served as chief of police with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) from 2015 to 2020, and is one of many candidates competing for the title of Toronto's mayor. 

Nemes and Saunders both wore "Mark Saunders for Mayor" shirts, which prompted some backlash from loyal customers who questioned the restaurant's political stance. 

"Bad choice. Not interested in a belligerent candidate who doesn't know how to debate," one person responded

The restaurant went on to defend and provide an explanation for its position, which resulted in even harsher criticism from local residents and fellow chicken wing connoisseurs.

"His record as police chief should be disqualifying. He doesn’t deserve to fail upward," one person wrote.

"To think I would have patronized your business but can't support those that support Saunders," another comment reads. "He's drawn lines in the sand against the LGBTQ2S+ community that he can never cross back. You're now on his side. #sticktofoodnotSaunders."

After receiving an onslaught of criticism, the restaurant stated that while they welcome pushback and differing opinions, hateful comments are where they draw the line. 

Lead photo by

Bistro on Avenue
