Toronto vintage store from people behind Black Market has permanently closed

A Toronto vintage store connected to the city's popular Black Market and Public Butter shops has now permanently closed.

Black Hole Vintage opened in a relatively high turnover location on Dundas West but has now permanently vacated the spot.

Similar to Black Market, the store also sold racks of clothes like graphic tees for low prices.

Another vintage store, You Babe, also took up residence in the Dundas West space previously, and has since closed. There have also been clothing and music store pop-ups in the space.

A representative for Black Market tells blogTO that Black Hole Vintage has permanently closed, saying: "We decided to focus our efforts on our other stores."