Smash burger joint flagged for 7 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Smash burgers are all the rage in Toronto these days, but one joint serving them was just slapped with seven infractions by health inspectors.

Simple Burger at 735 Bloor St. W. grills up smashed burgers as well as fried chicken sandwiches and fries, and makes their own house special sauce.

Seven infractions received by the restaurant for a February 6 inspection included one crucial infraction and five significant ones.

The crucial infraction was for failing "to protect food from contamination or adulteration."

Five significant infractions included failing to protect against pests, maintain the handwashing station and provide a thermometer in refrigeration equipment.

A full list of the infractions can be found on the DineSafe website.

The restaurant got a conditional pass, so they can remain open as they work to resolve their issues.