Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

simple burger toronto

Smash burger joint flagged for 7 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Smash burgers are all the rage in Toronto these days, but one joint serving them was just slapped with seven infractions by health inspectors.

Simple Burger at 735 Bloor St. W. grills up smashed burgers as well as fried chicken sandwiches and fries, and makes their own house special sauce.

Seven infractions received by the restaurant for a February 6 inspection included one crucial infraction and five significant ones.

The crucial infraction was for failing "to protect food from contamination or adulteration."

Five significant infractions included failing to protect against pests, maintain the handwashing station and provide a thermometer in refrigeration equipment.

A full list of the infractions can be found on the DineSafe website.

simple burger toronto

The list of infractions listed on the DineSafe website.

The restaurant got a conditional pass, so they can remain open as they work to resolve their issues.

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Smash burger joint flagged for 7 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Mississauga is getting a Middle Eastern food festival next month

Ontario to introduce new 'pop can tax' this spring

Rol San is closing its Spadina location after 28 years and relocating

This is why you're expected to tip at independent Toronto cafes but not Tim Hortons

Founder of beloved supermarket Fiesta Farms has died

Steak restaurant nailed with 7 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Vegetarian restaurant permanently closes after 30 years in Toronto