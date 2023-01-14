Entrepreneurs who got funding on Dragon's Den opening first Toronto restaurant

An Ontario-founded ramen restaurant and meal subscription service is set to open its very first Toronto location.

Crafty Ramen is a high-quality reimagination of the ultimate comfort food, and is both Japanese-inspired and locally-influenced.

The franchise already has two locations in Ontario, one in Guelph, and another in Kitchener.

On Friday, Crafty Ramen made the exciting announcement that a brand new location of the restaurant would be opening up at 217 Ossington Avenue.

"Not too long ago, opening a Crafty Ramen in Toronto seemed like a distant dream," the announcements reads. "We are beyond excited it's actually happening!"

The ramen restaurant will join the likes of Superpoint, Mamakas Taverna, Union, and Té along the bustling Ossington strip that's a local go-to for global eats.

Founders of Crafty Ramen, Miki and Jared Farrel, along with the brand's CEO, Khalil Khamis, appeared on season 17 of the Dragon's Den.

The trio ultimately decided to form a deal with venture capitalist Arlene Dickinson, after receiving a joint offer from two other Dragons.

Although the menu for Crafty Ramen's Toronto location hasn't been released yet, other locations offer a variety of delectable snacks, desserts, and of course, ramen.

Appetizers at the Guelph location include cripsy soy noodles, pork gyoza, and Korean fried chicken.

There's also a large selection of mouthwatering ramens to choose from, from classic shoyu, to miso, to shio, and even Korean-inspired ramen.

Crafty Ramen also offers a DIY ramen subscription box that's ready in 15 minutes. Subscriptions are fully customizable, with the option to choose delivery every one, two, four, six or eight weeks.

Subscription boxes delivered every four weeks with four items run for $62, five items for $72.50, and six items for $84.