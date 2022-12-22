Toronto restaurant makes list of best pizza in the world

You know we love a good ranking, and one just came up on our radar that gives a major shoutout to not one but two Canadian restaurants.

That’s right, a pair of pie-slinging joints have made Big 7 Travel’s list of 50 Best Pizzas In The World 2022.

Coming in at a whopping #4 was Toronto’s The Good Son.

People were obsessing over this restaurant's pancakes earlier this year but it's apparently their pizza that's gained international attention.

The restaurant, which operates two locations in Toronto (West Queen West and Shops At Don Mills) was praised by Big 7 for not having "a bad pizza" on its menu.

When it comes to specific creations, the outlet recommends the Mauna Loa, which is a take on Hawaiian pizza made with smoked pork cheek, roasted pineapple, and scotch bonnet.

The other Canadian spot on the list is located in none other than Edmonton, Alberta.

Located in Northwest YEG, Rosso Pizzeria came in at #12 on the ranking.

It was given a shoutout for using unbleached, non-GMO "OO" organic flour and top-notch ingredients.

A pie that was highlighted by Big 7 includes the Canadese, a pizza from the breakfast menu, topped with Yukon gold potatoes, pancetta, mozzarella fior di latte, rosemary oil, and an over-easy egg.

Fittingly, the top pizza on the list hailed from Naples, Italy. There were morsels from around the globe included on the full list.

According to Big 7, this list was created using a ranking system that "considers editorial experience, critic reviews, customer feedback, location and accessibility, presentation, value for money and atmosphere."

For blogTO's take on the best pizza in the city you're going to want to take a look at our Best Pizza in Toronto list or our slightly more recent roundup of the 50 best places for pizza in Toronto.