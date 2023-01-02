10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that have closed in Toronto often leave the communities they once called home with a sense of loss. Here are spaces where neighbours gathered, first dates happened, or celebrations occurred. Among those we bid adieu to include neighbourhood haunts for coffee or drinks, reliable shopping spaces to patios where many lingered, and even a bittersweet closing that's due to retirement decisions.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

West Queen West said goodbye to this much-loved spot for cocktails and five-spice fried chicken – which hit a home run when the casual neighbourhood bar opened in 2014. While service ended on the 31st, the team had promised that there would be a future location where it'll hang its glowing tiger sign once again.

Sadly, rumours did come true when this neighbourhood dive from the 1990s confirmed that it was closing on December 24. Besides losing a great back patio, the popular hangout for George Brown's students is slated to become a 40-storey condo. Betty's is survived by its Betty's East location in Leslieville.

After a 38-year run, co-owner Mario LaManna of this Beaches men's apparel shop announced the store's closure on December 31. Although the store was doing well, LaManna and his brother decided not to renew the lease of the space, choosing instead to retire from the business altogether.

Supporters and customers shared their sense of loss when the Toronto streetwear brand's creator announced the finale of the line of products he started in 2007.

Fans mourned the loss of this unique Toronto bakery which was a go-to for Indian pastries and street foods at its Market 707 shipping container space on Dundas near Bathurst. It closed on December 17.

The stateside brand officially closed on December 23 after a decade of serving pork belly buns and cereal milk ice cream on University Avenue, ending a legacy that included top tables Shoto and Daisho, Nikai cocktail bar, a Milk Bar outpost, reincarnate steakhouse Kojin, and stalwart Noodle Bar. While the official announcement was made at the end of September, blogTO unofficially broke the news first.

Despite having a great patio, a similar vibe and drinks as sister space Shameful Tiki, plus being right across from Ossington station, this Bloordale Village nautical-themed bar announced its last service on December 22.

Baby Point suffered the loss of this local hangout which was known for the excellent selection of international coffees it carried, a bottle shop for niche wines and sakes, and merch.

This Cabbagetown lifestyle boutique closed its only brick-and-mortar space on December 18 due to a series of reasons including the challenges of running a small business during a pandemic and a fire. The good news is that you can still find their curated goods through Spruce Toronto's online store.

Although a short run, this spot for comfort eats shuttered on December 20, sharing with blogTO that slow business and construction contributed to their decision. Instead, the owners will be converting the restaurant into a space that will serve Tibetan momo dumplings.