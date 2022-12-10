Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bernards pilipino specialties toronto

Butcher known for its lechon nailed with 8 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A beloved Filipino grocery store and butcher located in Parkdale was recently hit with eight infractions from Toronto health inspectors on Dec. 8. 

Bernard's Pilipino Specialties, located 1534 Queen Street, is well-known in the neighbourhood for offering various goods and snacks from Southeast Asian countries, particularly the Phillipines. 

The store received one crucial infraction for "food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food." 

They also received five significant infractions including "use dirty towel for cleaning food contact surface," and failing "to maintain handwashing stations (liquid soap and paper towels)." 

The last two minor infractions included failing "to ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary." 

A full list of the infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website

bernards pilipino specialties toronto

A list of the infractions on the DineSafe website.

Although the store received a whopping eight infractions, they received a conditional pass notice from inspectors and remain open as they work through resolving the highlighted issues. 

Lead photo by

Screenshot
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto man turns his passion for coffee and sneakers into full-time side hustle

Legendary Chinese bakery in Toronto has permanently closed and been emptied out

Butcher known for its lechon nailed with 8 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

This Toronto restaurant carries on Italian tradition of roasting chestnuts for the holidays

50 essential places for fried chicken in Toronto you need to try at least once

Famous hot pot chain nailed with 7 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Toronto restaurant famous for its pupusas is permanently closing

Italian restaurant gets 13 infractions from Toronto health inspectors but not shut down