Butcher known for its lechon nailed with 8 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A beloved Filipino grocery store and butcher located in Parkdale was recently hit with eight infractions from Toronto health inspectors on Dec. 8.

Bernard's Pilipino Specialties, located 1534 Queen Street, is well-known in the neighbourhood for offering various goods and snacks from Southeast Asian countries, particularly the Phillipines.

The store received one crucial infraction for "food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food."

They also received five significant infractions including "use dirty towel for cleaning food contact surface," and failing "to maintain handwashing stations (liquid soap and paper towels)."

The last two minor infractions included failing "to ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary."

A full list of the infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website.

Although the store received a whopping eight infractions, they received a conditional pass notice from inspectors and remain open as they work through resolving the highlighted issues.