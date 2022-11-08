You can get prix fixe menus at Black-owned restaurants in Toronto next week

Toronto now has a festival that's kind of like Summerlicious for Black-owned restaurants, with prix fixe deals across the city, and this year's edition is coming up soon.

ByBlacks Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned restaurants and cuisines like African, Caribbean and fusion food, with menus priced between $20 to $40 that are available not only for dine-in but also takeout and delivery.

The initiative was started in May 2021, and the event happens every spring in May and every fall in November, with this upcoming edition being the fourth.

"In Spring 2021 we had ten participating restaurants, and now it's grown to 47 restaurants in four provinces," ByBlacks publisher and co-founder Roger Dundas tells blogTO.

This year's edition runs from November 14 to 20, and 45 restaurants are participating. Here are some of the options:

Get a taste of Haitian street food at this restaurant on the Danforth that has a menu packed with fried food.

Their $25 prix fixe brunch will include spicy mango phyllo bites for an appetizer, a Caesar jerk chicken sandwich and Jamaican rum cheesecake bites, and their $30 dinner will include Haitian dumplings, beef or chicken with rice and peas and pickliz, and banana beignets with mango sauce.

Oxtail poutine? Jerk chicken quesadilla? You can have it all at this Oakwood Village restaurant serving affordable eats.

If you've ever searched for a pizza topped with oxtail or ackee and saltfish, look no further than this Oakwood Village restaurant that people have been flocking to.

Early morning eats and Jamaican lunch specials can be found at this classic hangout with multiple locations in Toronto.

Caribbean and Cajun flavours come together at this Danforth restaurant. There are cocktails made with Ting and sorrel on the menu to wash everything down.

They'll be doing a $30 prix fixe menu with a jerk corn appetizer, Cajun chicken pasta entree and salted caramel bread pudding.

This Caribbean restaurant serves up Jamaican specialties near Avenue and Lawrence including a huge variety of chicken dishes along with vegan options.

Their $30 prix fixe dinner includes an appetizer of veggie soup and choice of ackee and saltfish or wings, jerk chicken or veggie chana for an entree, and rum cake or ice cream for dessert.

This travelling project by chef Rachel Adjei serves sweet and savoury items inspired by Africa and her experience working with global cuisines and French pastry.