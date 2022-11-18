The people behind Toronto's phallic charcuterie boards are launching a boobie board

When someone in Toronto launched a business selling phallic "cockuterie" boards, he didn't expect it to turn from a side hustle into a full-time business.

It's been going so well, he will be launching "boobie" boards as well that will help raise money for the Breast Cancer Society of Canada.

Roee Dunkelman has been working on Cockuterie Boards full-time for a year now, and business is better than ever.

"We've shipped over 1,400 boards, raising thousands of dollars for Testicular Cancer Canada along the way. We are in a few specialty shops in Colorado and Ottawa, and are constantly talking to retailers from all over about carrying our boards," Dunkelman tells blogTO.

"We have shipped to every Canadian province and nearly every U.S. state as well as international destinations such as Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Italy, Czech Republic, and Germany. We have accumulated over 50,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok and have racked up millions of views across all our videos."

They've been working on expanding their product line with phallic-shaped stocking suffers/trivets, cock coasters and more sizes of cockuterie boards, and are even hoping to have ornaments available in time for the holidays.

"The boobie boards were always something I wanted to create but being a one-man show, I am spread extremely thin so I wanted to make sure I refined as much as I could on the 'cock' side before introducing a boobie board into the mix," says Dunkelman.

"It is only natural to expand into the female anatomy to make sure everyone is represented and could enjoy charcuterie in a fun, fresh, and slightly naughtier fashion. We're very excited to introduce these boards. It's been a long time coming."

Similar to their previous partnership with Testicular Cancer Canada, they'll be donating a portion of all proceeds from the boobie boards to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada.

They're hoping the boob boards will be available online by the end of November, just in time for the holiday season. Boob versions of trivets and coasters should be on the way as well. But snap them up quick, because there's a limited quan-titty (I couldn't help myself).