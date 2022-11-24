Tim Hortons just added a new pastry to its menu and people aren't sure it's a winner

Tim Hortons just introduced a savoury pastry to their menu, and the flavour choices are already causing mixed reactions from customers.

The new pastries, called Anytime Snackers, are a buttery and flaky treat with a creamy filling, and come in two flavours: Jalapeno or Herb & Garlic.

Although the coffee chain already offers jalapeno bagels, and herb & garlic cream cheese, some people were caught off guard with the new snack's flavour options.

Tim Hortons is fucking rocked what’s wrong with these demons. Thought these new pastry’s were going to be like strawberry or sum.. shit had her and garlic in it. Are you blessed!?!? — Jrake (@Jbrown_dapimp) November 21, 2022

Others strongly recommended against trying out the new pastry, claiming it will possibly result in some unwanted reactions.

DONT TRY THE HERB AND GARLIC SNACKER AT TIM HORTONS … you will gag #warned — Hannah (@santonehannah) November 16, 2022

Another person said the pictures of the savoury snack are a bit deceiving, and advised people to heat the treat up before trying it out.

I tried that Tim Hortons new pastry with cream cheese in it the other day. Ask for it heated up if you try it, the picture is deceiving, cause they serve it cold 😑 — Modern Hippie ✨ (@ModernHippie_88) November 21, 2022

Although some customers didn't love the new pastries, others raved about it.

Tim Hortons came out with little savoury snackers and that's all I'm gonna eat for the next week ✌ cheap and delivers cheesy puff pastry into my hungry stummy? Instant fav. — ✨🍄Fern | Fungus Witch Vtuber (@ferngles) November 21, 2022

Several people mentioned the jalapeno pastry as the clear winner when it comes to the two flavour options.

Mm this jalapeño pastry from Tim hortons is gooooood 🤤 the middle has a kick 🦵🏽 tho 🔥 — ℓιℓ ☽ мαмι 😽 (@verybittersweet) November 23, 2022

The savoury goods are freshly baked throughout the day, and run for $2.99 at participating Tim Hortons locations.