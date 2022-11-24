Eat & Drink
Tim Hortons just added a new pastry to its menu and people aren't sure it's a winner

Tim Hortons just introduced a savoury pastry to their menu, and the flavour choices are already causing mixed reactions from customers. 

The new pastries, called Anytime Snackers, are a buttery and flaky treat with a creamy filling, and come in two flavours: Jalapeno or Herb & Garlic. 

Although the coffee chain already offers jalapeno bagels, and herb & garlic cream cheese, some people were caught off guard with the new snack's flavour options. 

Others strongly recommended against trying out the new pastry, claiming it will possibly result in some unwanted reactions. 

Another person said the pictures of the savoury snack are a bit deceiving, and advised people to heat the treat up before trying it out. 

Although some customers didn't love the new pastries, others raved about it. 

Several people mentioned the jalapeno pastry as the clear winner when it comes to the two flavour options. 

The savoury goods are freshly baked throughout the day, and run for $2.99 at participating Tim Hortons locations. 

Tim Hortons
