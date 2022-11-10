There's a recall for Tim Hortons' chicken noodle soup for presence of bugs

People in Ontario love Tim Hortons, but should steer clear of their soup base right now there's a recall for, of all things, the presence of insects.

"Tim Hortons brand Soup Base Chicken Noodle recalled due to presence of insects," reads the official recall alert from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

"The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Alberta."

The soup base should not be used, sold, served or distributed, and "hotels, restaurants and institutions" are named as the audience that would currently be in possession of the soup base.

The product was sold up to and including October 20.

Tim Hortons has diversified its offerings a lot over the years, branching out from serving coffee and donuts to making pizza, cereal, and maple syrup, but maybe this is a sign to do fewer things well, as people have said they should.

No matter what Tim Hortons comes up with next, it's safe to say most won't want wants bugs to be in any of it.