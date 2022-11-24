Lil Jon just surprised staff at a Toronto pizza restaurant with a visit

Rapper Lil Jon just showed up at a Toronto pizza restaurant, surprising staff, and their first reaction was probably, "Yeah! What?! Okay!"

Lil Jon was recently in town for nightclub Rebel's sixth anniversary party.

Four Brothers Pizza posted a photo this week of the hip hop star stopping by their Toronto location at 540 King St. W. on Sunday.

They also have locations in Mississauga and Oakville, and are known not only for their standard fare of pizza and wings but also their "pizza skulls" and "pizza twirls" (bite-sized pizza rolls filled with toppings).

The restaurant called Lil Jon their "friend" in a social media post, saying he stopped by for some pizza. Their "Always good to see you" comment suggests it's not the first time he's been to Four Brothers.

"Jon is a big fan of our smoked tequila lime-flavoured chicken wings. He has visited our other location before and fell in love with them and visits us every time he's in town. Jon was just with his security who had our pizza twirls," Farhad Ghousy, one of the owners of Four Brothers, tells blogTO.

"There was one time when Jon jumped behind the counter and took a customer's order at our Oakville location. It was a pretty fun and neat experience. He's super funny, friendly and great to our customers and staff."

Apparently, Lil Jon isn't the only celebrity who's taken a liking to Ontario pizza chain Four Brothers either: they've also gotten visits from The Chainsmokers, Scott Disick from The Kardashians and Loud Luxury.