Toronto is getting a winter food and drink fest inside a massive beer production facility
If you miss the warm weather because of all the food and drink festivals then this news is for you as Toronto is getting a winter food and drink festival inside a massive beer production facility.
The annual Stout Night Beer Festival by Indie Alehouse is back for its 11th year and it's bigger than ever.
This year there will be over 30 Ontario breweries set to showcase some of their best stout beer in the 22,000-square-foot production facility.
Make sure to head over to the local food vendors that will be serving up some grub to pair with an ice-cold glass.
If you need to take a break after all that beer, then make sure to hit the dancefloor where a DJ will be spinning all your favourite old-school hip-hop tracks.
There are two options for tickets this year.
There is no additional information on breweries and food vendors but an announcement is expected soon.
The Stout Night Beer Festival is set to take over The Indie Production Facility at 215 Horner Avenue on December 3 from 4:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments