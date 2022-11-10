Messy construction renders front entrance to popular Toronto business inaccessible

The front entrance of a beloved Toronto business is currently totally inaccessible due to nightmarish construction right outside their door.

Stubbe Chocolate in the Annex at 653 Dupont St. is choked by dust outside their storefront as the week comes to an end. Not a good look for a business known for making some of the best chocolate in Toronto for years.

"Looks like our front entrance is blocked," reads a post on Stubbe's social media. "If you have an order for pickup use our back entrance behind Popeyes parking lot."

It's kind of a sad and unglamorous way to have to pick up high-end chocolate.

Daniel Stubbe tells blogTO that the construction started this morning, and is being done on behalf of Bell to repair an asphalt patch on the sidewalk.

"I hope they will be done tomorrow. It will be a very slow day. Luckily we have a rear entrance that we have made available," Stubbe tells blogTO.

"If customers don't see a safe way to enter, they may turn away even before seeing our signs indicating there's a rear entrance. I really hope this gets resolved by tomorrow so it won't impact our busy weekend business."

Toronto is often choked by construction, and it's important to still remember to support small businesses that may be affected by it... or else it's possible they may not survive.