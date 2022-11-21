Toronto restaurant for affordable breakfast closing after almost 10 years

A Toronto restaurant that offered great deals on breakfast is closing down after almost 10 years at their storefront.

Chef George was also in business for over 15 years total, doing a mix of catering and takeout.

They were known for their well-priced Filipino breakfast and lunch, with options like pancit, chicken inasal, seafood platters and chicken wings.

The restaurant took to social media to announce the closure of their Scarborough storefront on Birchmount.

"We opened our Birchmount location back in 2013," reads the post.

"Chef George has decided to sell the restaurant to take a break for a couple of months and figure out the future of our business. There were many factors that led to this decision, but God willing, we hope to find another place in the future that better fits the needs of our business."

If they're able to find a new takeout space it will take a while, and in the meantime their last days for takeout and party tray orders for the holidays are coming up next month.

"We're closing for personal reasons, semi-retiring, but also because the plaza is being turned into a condo in a couple of years and we didn't want to sign again since we didn't need that big of a space since we don't have plans of opening for dine-in...rent would be less if we got a smaller place," a rep for Chef George tells blogTO.

"We just want to focus on takeout, party trays and catering services. Hoping to find a smaller place in the future that will fit our needs."

Their last day for takeout will be December 17, and from then on they'll be focusing on holiday party tray orders with their final day on December 24. Preorders can be placed by phone or by emailing chefgeorgerivera@hotmail.com.

The closure is a blow to the neighbourhood that's just recently learned it's also losing another neighbourhood mainstay, Real McCoy, around the same time.