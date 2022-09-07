Downtown Toronto is getting a new street food market

If the Street Eats Market outside of the Scarborough Town Centre was too far away from you, you don't have to worry.

The popular street food market which has been a go-to destination for tasty meals from local food trucks has announced they're opening up a new location in downtown Toronto right next to the Rogers Centre.

The Street Eats Market is known for their rotating list of vendors with unique foods and has also hosted multiple event, some of which have not always gone as planned.

The grand opening weekend of the new street food market is this weekend from Sept. 9 to 11.

The street food market will then return every Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 30.

The market will be located at 65 Navy Wharf Court.