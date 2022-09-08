Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
7 new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
New restaurants in Toronto offer fun new options for all kinds of Japanese and Asian fare, as well as a new spot for drinking cider while dining on Canadian cuisine. 

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Kingyo Fisherman's Market

This Cabbagetown concept is technically the rebranding of the old Kingyo that was once here. It's now a Japanese-style marketplace that encompasses takeout and dine-in options for sushi that feels totally new.

AiDonO

Ever wished ramen was easier to eat on the go? Now you can get a tonkotsu ramen wrap from this new restaurant near North York Centre, as well as donburi and sukiyaki if you're not in as much of a hurry.

Eat Yet Big Rice Bowl

Fans of rice bowls will fall in love with this restaurant that just opened in Chinatown serving red wine beef stew, lemongrass pork chop, BBQ chicken and basil eggplant over beds of rice. They also make pork buns and massive jumbo-sized spring rolls.

Momotaro Sushi

There's a new place in the Junction that serves sushi and sashimi, that's also available as boats and party trays, in addition to other options like noodles.

Judaline

The people behind Her Father's Cider have just opened this brand new restaurant on the Danforth that highlights Canadian cuisine and of course, delicious cider.

Tabi Ramen

Head down an unassuming flight of steps in Cabbagetown to find this restaurant serving chicken, pork and veggie ramen options.

Mattarello

This modern new Italian restaurant serves iconic pizza and pasta dishes as well as options like a heirloom tomato carpaccio. You'll find it bordering Richmond Hill and Markham.

