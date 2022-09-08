7 new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto offer fun new options for all kinds of Japanese and Asian fare, as well as a new spot for drinking cider while dining on Canadian cuisine.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

This Cabbagetown concept is technically the rebranding of the old Kingyo that was once here. It's now a Japanese-style marketplace that encompasses takeout and dine-in options for sushi that feels totally new.

Ever wished ramen was easier to eat on the go? Now you can get a tonkotsu ramen wrap from this new restaurant near North York Centre, as well as donburi and sukiyaki if you're not in as much of a hurry.

Fans of rice bowls will fall in love with this restaurant that just opened in Chinatown serving red wine beef stew, lemongrass pork chop, BBQ chicken and basil eggplant over beds of rice. They also make pork buns and massive jumbo-sized spring rolls.

There's a new place in the Junction that serves sushi and sashimi, that's also available as boats and party trays, in addition to other options like noodles.

The people behind Her Father's Cider have just opened this brand new restaurant on the Danforth that highlights Canadian cuisine and of course, delicious cider.

Head down an unassuming flight of steps in Cabbagetown to find this restaurant serving chicken, pork and veggie ramen options.

This modern new Italian restaurant serves iconic pizza and pasta dishes as well as options like a heirloom tomato carpaccio. You'll find it bordering Richmond Hill and Markham.