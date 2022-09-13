Toronto photographer's start-up pasta business keeps selling out

A Toronto photographer taught himself how to take pictures, but in semi-retirement he returned to a skill he learned from his late mother: the art of making fresh pasta.

Giulio's Artisanal Pasta was started up by Giulio Muratori in 2017, after trying to find a healthier alternative to commercial white pastas for a couple of years. He's currently in his mid-60s.

"My passion for food was ignited by my mother, Gina, watching her make fresh pasta every Sunday in Italy," Muratori tells blogTO.

Muratori was born in Italy, but spent his teenage years in northern Ontario.

When he started making his organic pasta, he was particularly interested in ancient grains, and first worked on the pasta with his sister using her pasta machine.

Among Giulio's small batch pastas, you'll find options made with locally sourced spelt, emmer, khorasan (kamut), red fife and einkorn. He also only uses organic flour from Ontario and Alberta.

"I take a great deal of pride in the entire process," says Muratori. "It's amazing to share my passion for healthy eating."

Completely vegan, the pastas are actually naturally dried for several days, and are available in varieties like tubetti, casarecce and conchiglie, but fusilli is his best seller.

"These often sell out," says Muratori. "So I try to make more each time."

You can find Giulio's Artisanal Pasta at Wychwood Barns Farmers' Market, Sourauren Farmers' Market and in Collingwood at The Wild Stand.

And when Muratori isn't making and selling pasta or taking the occasional photo, you'll likely find him out riding his motorcycle, which he sometimes uses to deliver pasta too.